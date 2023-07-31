Police release video of Dallas County shooting that left woman dead, injured man and 3 children

The shooting happened June 4 in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Sunnyvale, east of Dallas.

SUNNYVALE, Texas — Police have released surveillance video of a Dallas County shooting that left one woman dead and four more people, including three children, wounded.

Tyesha Merritt, 27, of Mesquite, was killed in the shooting, police said. Her brother and his three children were injured but have since recovered.

On July 31, Sunnyvale police released more information about the shooter and the shooter's vehicle, as well as video of the shooting, which happened at the Riverstone Apartments in the 200 block of Planters Road.

The video showed a black car, described by police as a late-model Toyota Camry with custom wheels, pull up to a car in the Riverstone parking lot. Someone runs out of the Camry toward the parked car and then nine gunshots could be heard on the video. One of the victims, Merritt's brother, runs away from the car, as the shooter runs back to the Camry, and the driver of the Camry speeds away.

Police said witnesses described the shooter as a Black man who was more than six feet tall and around 230 pounds and was wearing a mask. No description of the driver was available.

Police also released surveillance video from a gas station at U.S. 80 and Beltline Road that showed the suspects' vehicle on its way to the apartments, before the shooting.