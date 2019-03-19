DALLAS — Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery of a student near a school complex in East Oak Cliff.



According to a letter sent to parents by Dallas ISD, the incident happened after school dismissal on March 8 about a block away from the Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center. A suspect approached a student at gunpoint and demanded the student to hand over their backpack, the letter read.

The school said the student complied and was not hurt. The student notified police and school officials.

The incident comes on the heels of five reported robberies of students on or near school property in the Oak Cliff area in February. On March 8, Dallas police made two arrests in connection with the robberies. Police also said they are continuing to investigate other possible suspects.

RELATED: 2 arrested in robberies of Dallas students in Oak Cliff area

Read the Dallas ISD letter to Townview Magnet Center parents in its entirety below:



Dear Parent/Guardian,

We are committed to the safety and security of students at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center. When issues of concern occur, we believe it is important to share them with parents and guardians.

Following dismissal on Friday, March 8, one of our students was approached by an unknown individual at gunpoint and was forced to hand over their backpack. We are grateful the student complied and was not harmed. As a result, they immediately contacted the Dallas Police Department and campus administration about the incident. Dallas ISD Police Department will be providing additional support to ensure our students safety.

You may have heard there has been an increase in unwanted activity on or near certain campuses in Oak Cliff. The incidents involved students waiting alone or standing at a bus stop after dismissal. In most instances, students were held at gunpoint and forced to hand over their personal belongings, particularly, their cell phones.

We understand this is a growing concern, and we need your help to ensure everyone remains safe. If you have students who walk, ride the bus, or wait for an extended period of time to be picked up, please talk to them about being aware of their surroundings. Keep cell phones hidden, and we encourage students to travel with a buddy in well-lit areas. Also, remind students to avoid contact with strangers. Should your child experience a similar incident, please notify the police or an adult, immediately.

Thank you for your continued support of Townview Magnet Center. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to call your main office.

Sincerely,

Townview Administration