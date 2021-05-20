Area surrounding Carrollton Police Department closed after someone fired shots at building, officials say

Authorities said no officers were injured. Drivers should seek an alternate route until further notice.

CARROLLTON, Texas — The area surrounding the Carrollton Police Department is closed after someone allegedly shot at the building Thursday morning, according to officials.

Authorities said around 4:40 a.m., someone in a car passing by fired shots at the police department. Public Information Manager Jolene DeVito said officers were in the parking lot at the time of the incident but no one was hit.

The area surrounding the police department is closed while detectives recover evidence. According to a tweet, police have closed East Jackson Road, Rainwater Lane, and a portion of Scott Mill Road.

Officials are advising drivers to seek an alternate route until further notice. Click here to track the latest traffic conditions.

