Investigators aren't sure how 45-year-old Renee Waughspack got the keys to the yacht -- but her career as a pirate was cut short when they busted her.

GALVESTON, Texas — A Webster woman was arrested after police said she went joyriding on a stolen 52-foot yacht Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows a woman -- identified by Galveston police as 45-year-old Renee Waughspack -- hop aboard the boat.

Police said she took the yacht from its berth in the 6100 block of Heard’s Lane and headed out to Offatts Bayou.

The current owners live on the yacht but they weren't on board when it was taken. When they returned, their home on the water wasn't there.

"As we rounded the corner and looked out over the water, the boat was gone. My husband said, 'The boat is gone.' I said, 'What do you mean the boat is gone?'" owner Lorraine Grubbs told us.

With Loyalty gone, Grubbs felt like the wind was taken out of her sails.

"It was like having your home [stolen] because we live aboard, it was gone. So no one knew where it had gone, or when or anything."

Grubbs looked at the surveillance cameras and called police, the sheriffs office and even the Coast Guard.

Two hours later, they found the yacht moored to a pier at 7509 Broadway and deputies arrested Waughspack.

She is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Police said they found meth when they searched her.

"I don’t know if we had a piracy in recent history," GPD Lt. Xavier Hancock said. "Hopefully, we wont have anytime soon."

Investigators still aren't sure how she got inside the property because it’s surrounded by a 10 foot wall. They also don't know how she got the keys.

"I have lived on a boat for 30 years, but this is my 4th boat and I have never had anything like this happen," Grubbs said.

Even stranger, the note they found left on the boat.

"It said 'boat is sold' and it had the name of an individual with a phone number. 'I have been looking for people to have lunch with and I cant find them, so I am taking the boat and going to Kemah and we are having lunch at Boondoggles,' Grubbs said. "That is so odd."

Grubbs said Loyalty has survived Hurricane Ike, Hurricane Harvey, and now this pirate adventure.

The vessel was recently listed for sale for just under $170,000.