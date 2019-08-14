A standoff is underway at a home in the Piedmont Addition in Dallas after one person was shot, police say.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday around the area of Las Cruces Lane and Bruton Road.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
The suspect in the shooting is barricaded inside a home in the area, according to police.
DPD’s SWAT team is working to get the suspect out of the home.
Over the weekend, a man was shot and killed in the same area. It is unclear if the two shootings are related.
