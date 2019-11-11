DALLAS — Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage incident that left two people injured.

Authorities say a stabbing suspect was run over around 6 p.m. Sunday at the 2310 block of Ridgmar Boulevard.

Investigators say an argument between two drivers turned violent when one person stabbed the other.

At one point the stabbing suspect jumped in front of the victim's vehicle as he tried driving away, officials say.

The suspect then began to damage the windshield but fell under the vehicle in the process, police say.

The victim ran over the stabbing suspect as he tried leaving, according to investigators.

Detectives say the suspect was transported to a local hospital. His condition is known at this time.

The stabbing victim is in stable condition and refused medical transport, according to police.

