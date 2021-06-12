Violent night in D-FW: Police respond to stabbing, multiple shootings

At least 7 people transported to the hospital after being injured overnight, police said. No suspects have been arrested.

It was a violent night across North Texas as a stabbing and multiple shootings broke out. At least 7 people were injured and no suspects have been arrested in any of the incidents, police said Saturday morning.

Below is a breakdown of the information authorities have provided about each crime.

Dallas shootings

1600 Garden Side

Around 8 p.m. Friday, Dallas police officers responded to a call at the 1600 block of Garden Side. Authorities said a 22-year-man was shot at the location. Someone took him to a fire station in their own vehicle, and then Dallas-Fire Rescue transported him to the hospital. No other details were released.

8080 Leigh Ann Drive

Dallas police said around 11:40 p.m. Friday, an armed and uniformed security officer was shot at 8080 Leigh Ann Drive.

According to officials, the security guard told police five unknown suspects tried to take his weapon. The security guard resisted and that's when one of the suspects shot him in the hand, police said.

The security guard was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. The suspects fled from the scene and have not been arrested.

1300 block of Wheatland Road

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday a person was shot in the leg near the 1300 block of Wheatland Road. Authorities said the person was transported to a local hospital by Dallas-Fire Rescue. At this time, Dallas police said they have received conflicting information regarding who shot the person.

7300 Marvin D. Love

A man was shot around 5:45 a.m. Saturday at the 7300 block of Marvin D. Love in Dallas. Police said he was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. An update on his injuries or any possible suspects has not been released.

Dallas stabbing

4600 San Jacinto Street

A 50-year-old man was stabbed several times around 4:50 a.m. Saturday at the 4600 block of San Jacinto Street, police said.

A witness told police she and the stabbing victim ran into another man and woman that they knew and got into an argument, according to officials.

The woman said she and the man started to walk away from the two people but that's when the male suspect followed them and stabbed the victim multiple times. The person who was stabbed was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect ran away from the scene and has not been arrested, authorities said.

Fort Worth shootings

4321 Cockrell Avenue

Fort Worth police said around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot at the 4300 block of Cockrell Avenue. However, officers found the man at a different address located at 4316 Cherokee Trail.

Authorities said the man didn't know where he was shot or who shot him, but did report that he was shot an hour prior to officers arriving. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

3100 block of N. Main Street

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting around 5 a.m. Saturday at the 3100 block of N. Main Street.

Authorities said there was a fight that broke out inside the club that continued outside into the parking lot, where about 60 people had gathered.

Several people got into a vehicle and left the club, but then circled back and started firing into the crowd, Fort Worth police said.