Beaumont Police along with the FBI and ATF are investigating the second explosive device found in Beaumont in two weeks.

A "package bomb" detonated on the front steps of the office at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in the 4000 block of Delaware Street in Beaumont according to a Facebook post by Bishop C. Andrew Doyle of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas.

No one was injured in the detonation that was discovered Thursday morning and thought to have happened sometime after the church's Wednesday night services and Thursday morning according to Doyle.

The detonation busted out windows and left some holes in the walls according to Doyle

Exactly two weeks ago early Thursday morning, April 26, 2018, a suspicious package containing a threatening note was discovered outside the Starbucks store on Dowlen Road.

Police described that device as a "legitimate explosive device" and were assisted in their investigation by the ATF and the FBI.

The device was rendered safe and there was no detonation though officials said that had the device detonated as designed it could have injured someone.

No arrests have been made in the incident at Starbucks.

