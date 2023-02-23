Southlake police searching for Old Navy thief in Jason Witten Cowboys jersey

Police say he stole nearly $250 in clothing from the store.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — The Southlake Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of stealing nearly $250 in goods from an Old Navy.

Security footage shows the suspect was wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, with the number 82 for Jason Witten. Police say he is about 5-foot-9, with short dark hair with a fade, reading glasses, and looked about 50 years old.

"Our bad guy wore a black sleeve on his right arm, which may have been used to conceal tattoos or to read the next play that the offensive coordinator would call," police wrote in a social media post. "We may never know. He also had a black wristband on and a black watch."

HELP US IDENTIFY THIS COWBOYS KLEPTO! On February 9th at around 3:18pm, this bad guy (who is NOT Jason Witten) entered... Posted by Southlake DPS on Thursday, February 23, 2023

Police say he took a $70 bomber jacket, an $18 jean jacket, some $45 flex jeans, and some $110 stretch performance jeans, all in all totaling nearly $243. This was all done in about 48 minutes.