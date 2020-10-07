Suspect wearing polka dot face mask attacked woman in Southlake, police say

A woman told police she was walking on South Carroll Avenue when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and tried to take her to the ground.

Southlake police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who allegedly attacked a woman Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. near the 1000 block of South Carroll Avenue.

The woman screamed and fought back. She then grabbed the suspect's face mask and pulled it off his face. At that point, police say the suspect ran away.

Officials confirm the woman did not suffer any injuries.

Southlake police were unable to find the assault suspect. He is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, having a slender build and was wearing a black cotton mask with white polka dots and brown elastic ear straps, a black shirt, and black shorts.

Investigators believe the suspect may have scratches to his face from the incident.

The Southlake Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the detective at 817-748-8235 or troberson@ci.southlake.tx.us.