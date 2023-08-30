Southlake police asking for potential victims of Old Navy invasive recording to come forward

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested and he admitted to filming under the dressing room stalls.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Southlake police need the public's help identifying potential victims of invasive visual recordings that took place in Old Navy back in June.

The Southlake Police Department said officers responded June 21 to an Old Navy store at 2901 East Southlake Blvd. A caller reported a man was recording women undressing in one of the fitting rooms. Officers arrived at the store and arrested 30-year-old Brandon Bernard. Police said Bernard admitted to filming under the dressing room stalls.

Bernard was charged with invasive visual recording, a state felony. Southlake police seized Bernard's phone and discovered that he had been to that same Old Navy store on June 5, where he filmed several additional women while they were changing. Southlake police said they are trying to identify these victims and are asking for the public's help.

If you or a woman you know used the fitting room at the Southlake Old Navy store between noon and 2 p.m. on June 5, police ask you to contact Detective Jenkins at mjenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.