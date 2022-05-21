1 killed in southern Dallas shooting, police say

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 20, at 3015 E. Ledbetter Dr.

DALLAS — A man was killed in a shooting on Friday night in southern Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 20, at 3015 E. Ledbetter Dr. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found an unknown adult victim lying near the front gate of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. DPD said since the man did not have an ID on him, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this homicide are under investigation, DPD said.

The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Chad Murphy at (214)283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Reference case number 090072-2022.