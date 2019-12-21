HOUSTON — Some grim confirmations came out of the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office Friday evening: the body found inside a car trunk at a Houston-area home was indeed missing mother Heidi Broussard, and an autopsy showed she had been strangled.

"It's terrible, absolutely terrible," said a woman who was near the crime scene said Friday.

And now, WFAA is learning more about the person who police say is responsible. WFAA's sister station in Austin, KVUE, identified the suspect as 33-year-old Magen Fieramusca, a close friend of Broussard's.

Heidi Broussard, left, and Magen Fieramusca in a 2013 photo

KVUE

"The charges that have been filed at this point are two charges of kidnapping and one charge of tampering with a corpse," said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Broussard, along with her newborn daughter Margot Carey, went missing on Dec. 12 in Austin.

"She would never disappear," her fiancé Shane Carey said. "She is an amazing mom. We have a six-year-old son named Silas."

But Thursday, police got a tip that led them to the home near Houston. A baby believed to be Margot was found safely inside, but Broussard was dead.

"And everyone [was] hoping for an outcome different than the one it appears that we have, and that is with a loss of life," Chief Manley said Friday.

On Friday Sources told KVUE that Fieramusca had been plotting to take Broussard's baby. KVUE reported the two had been friends for more than 20 years.

They met at church camp when they were 11 years old, the report said, and went on to say the suspect had even been present for Margot's birth.

Sources told KVUE the suspect was even pretending to be pregnant at the same time.

As of Friday night, Fieramusca was being driven by police from Houston to Austin, where she faces charges.

