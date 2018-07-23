Deep in the woods a little more than a tenth of a mile from a rest stop on Interstate 45, Navarro County sheriff’s office detectives busted a “sophisticated” marijuana-growing operation with about 10,000 plants.

The roughly five-acre site was complete with campsites and even a fully-dressed dummy in a hammock, armed with an assault-style weapon.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said it received an anonymous tip about “suspicious activity” off the interstate near Richland. The department used its drone to gather reconnaissance on the site over a span of several days.

A search warrant was executed Monday. NCSO shared photos of the site with WFAA, showing marijuana plants that had grown as tall as six feet.

A campsite on the property was outfitted with several water coolers and a power strip for charging electronics. Some of the marijuana was being harvested and processed inside tents there.

NCSO says the site was so remote that it had to use a bulldozer to clear a path to get equipment on site, where they destroyed the thousands of plants.

It’s the second massive pot bust in the county this summer. Last month, NCSO found more than 17,000 marijuana plants in the southern portion of the county.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner tipped his cap to the detectives who worked to take down the drug operation.

“I am very proud of our officer’s efforts and dedication to duty in braving extreme heat to ensure that this marijuana crop does not ever hit our streets,” he said.

The department didn’t provide any information on suspects in the case or any arrests made.

