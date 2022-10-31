The Precinct 1 constable said the woman's son shot the man who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died after he was shot during a domestic violence incident in northwest Harris County Monday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said deputies from Precinct 1 responded to several calls of a shooting from neighbors around 5:30 a.m. on Mountain Daisy Road near Vikram Drive.

Neighbors said they heard several shots being fired in the neighborhood. Another said they found a man in their backyard, who appeared to have collapsed.

HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said deputies learned there had been some sort of domestic violence altercation. An ex-boyfriend was assaulting a woman and was in the process of pulling her out of a car when her two sons, 27 years old and 15 years old, came out to intervene. The woman then tried to drive away.

Brown said it has not been confirmed, but supposedly the ex-boyfriend jumped on the hood of her car as she tried to escape him. That is when the two sons went after their mother and her ex.

When the sons caught up to the man three blocks away, the ex-boyfriend tried to assault them, Brown said. The oldest son then fired several shots at the man, hitting him at least once.

After being shot, the ex-boyfriend then ran away and was found in a nearby backyard. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brown said the two sons are cooperating with the investigation. Investigators are talking with the District Attorney's Office about whether charges will be filed, but they do not expect any at this time.

