Plano police were asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen car and a dog swiped from a shopping center parking lot there Monday afternoon.

According to a police bulletin released Tuesday, someone parked a rental car in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3300 block of North Central Expressway in Plano just after 2 p.m. Monday. The person left the car running with the air conditioner running for his or her Shih Tzu inside.

When the person returned from the store, police say the car and dog had been stolen.

Police said the stolen car is a 2017 Ford Focus four-door with California license plate 7XIF200. The Shih Tzu, named “Prince,” is two years old with white and brown fur and red coloration in one of his eyes. Prince was wearing a green shirt and red harness, but didn’t have an ID chip or identifying tags on his collar.

Plano police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.