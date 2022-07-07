'There's somebody protecting them': Family unharmed after nearly 40 bullets fired into their Carrollton apartment

Shane Rangani's uncle, aunt and cousin were sleeping in their first floor apartment, in separate rooms, when dozens of bullets came flying through the walls.

CARROLLTON, Texas — It's been a week since the shots were fired, but the bullet holes remain.

Shane Rangani's uncle, aunt and cousin were sleeping in their first floor apartment, in separate rooms, when dozens of bullets came flying through the walls.

“It all happened really fast," Rangani said. "They woke up to smoke. No time to react."

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on June 29 at the Peters Colony Apartments in Carrollton. Rangani's uncle told WFAA they were so afraid that they stayed low to the ground for nearly an hour before feeling safe enough to get up to call police.

Carrollton police confirmed they got the call a little after 2:30 a.m. Officers recovered 38 bullets that had been shot.

The department confirmed most went into the apartment where Rangani's family lives. Two went into the vacant apartment above their unit, and one hit a vehicle in the parking lot that does not belong to the family.

Based on the bullets that were recovered, Carrollton PD confirmed two types of guns were used in the shooting. Rangani said he could see the difference in the holes the bullets left in the walls.

"They said it was an assault rifle along with a pistol," Rangani said.

Carrollton PD said the department is actively investigating the case and developed strong leads this week.

With bullet holes left just feet above from where his cousin was sleeping and inches from where his uncle was resting in the living room at the time of the shooting, Rangani said it's a miracle none of his relatives were hurt.

"It’s insane," Rangani said. "There’s somebody protecting them."

Rangani's family said the complex allowed them to break their lease, and they are looking to move as soon as they find a place. They've lived at the apartments for 25 years.