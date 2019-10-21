A 28-year-old man was found dead with signs of "homicidal violence" Monday at an abandoned fire station, Dallas police say.

Officers responded to a welfare check around 8:35 a.m. in the 5600 block of Grand Avenue.

Juan Jose Mendoza was found dead on the ground between the sidewalk and the abandoned building in the 1200 block of South Beacon Street near Samuell-Grand Park.

Officials did not say how Mendoza was killed.

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in the man's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Mendoza's death is case No. 213928-2019.

Also on WFAA: