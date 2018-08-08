DALLAS, Texas — Police have released a sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault that took place in the bathroom of a popular nightclub during the early morning on June 22.

According to police, the female victim was assaulted at about 12:45 a.m. at Beauty Bar, located in the 1900 block of North Henderson Avenue.

The victim described the suspect as a light complexion, Hispanic male between the age of 20 to 25 years old. She said he was about 5'8" and weighed between 150 to 170 lbs. The suspect is also described as having brown or black hair that's curly on top with a fade cut on the sides.

Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. Barton at 214-671-3685.

