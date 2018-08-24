DALLAS — Who is Roy Oliver?

Defense attorneys say the former officer is a war hero and dedicated public servant. Prosecutors say he's short tempered and trigger happy.

Monique Arredondo was one of the last witnesses to take the stand before the defense and prosecution rested their cases in Oliver's murder trial.

"He had a gun approaching vehicle,” Arredondo said of Oliver the day she became involved in a collision with the then Balch Springs officer, who was off duty at the time.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver takes the stand in his defense on Aug. 23, 2018.

She and her sister, Ashley Cuevas, testified that on Easter Sunday 2017 they accidentally crashed into the back of Oliver's truck on a slippery road.

"He was angry. He was raging,” Cuevas said.

The sisters said he jumped out of his truck and pointed a gun at them.

"When he got right here, he turned to the side and I could see a gun to my face," Arredondo said.

Oliver testified Thursday he drew his service weapon because he was worried the women might hurt him.

"I don't know are they going to try to back up and evade or trying to come directly to me because there is no traffic,” the former Balch Springs officer said.

But the women said they are the ones who could have been hurt.

"We had a gun pointed at us," Cuevas said. "My sister could have been shot. I could have been shot."

Weeks after the accident, Oliver shot into a car in which 15-year-old Jordan Edwards was a passenger because he said he feared his partner was going to be run over. Edwards was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors made the comparison between the two cases. He told the women it could have been a lot worse for them.

"So you could have done the same to them that you did to poor Jordan Edwards," said prosecutor Mike Snipes. "Is that what you are trying to say?”

“If I had that mentality or mind set,” Oliver replied.

And that is what prosecutors want to show — that Oliver has the mindset to lose control when he's angry.

