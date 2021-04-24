Detectives: Investigation underway after overnight shooting at Dallas car wash

The 38-year-old victim was found dead near 7171 American Way in Dallas, police said. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

DALLAS — Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help as they try to figure out who shot and killed someone overnight at a car wash in Dallas, police said.

Authorities said around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, someone in the area told a Dallas police patrol sergeant about an unresponsive person at a car wash at 7171 American Way, near West Camp Wisdom Road.

When police arrived at the car wash, they found the 38-year-old victim unresponsive on the ground. Officials said they had been shot; they were pronounced them dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area around midnight. As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Andrea Isom at 469-475-6004 or via email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 070623-2021.

Crime Stoppers said it is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.

Editor's note: The victim of this story was later identified as 38-year-old Tiffany Thomas, a Black transgender woman. This story has been updated.