Mother of 2 killed in apparent slaying-suicide, Lewisville police say

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A 38-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were found dead inside a home Sunday night in an apparent slaying-suicide, Lewisville police said.

Police said Latoya Connor had last been heard from on June 20 before police found her body Sunday. That's when, according to police, Latoya told her two daughters she was going to the house of Julious Connor to collect a check.

But after several days, police opened a missing persons case for her on June 24 after family members grew concerned after not hearing from her, according to officials.

Detectives also got into contact with Julious' daughter from a previous marriage, who told them she had not been able to get ahold of him for several days, officials explained.

Then, on Sunday morning, a third party reported a disturbance at the house on the 800 block of Pebble Ridge Drive. Police went to the house, but couldn't reach anyone, so they got a search warrant.

They entered the home around 11 p.m. Sunday night, and found Latoya had been shot and killed, while Julious appeared to have a self-inflicted wound, per police. Investigators said they believe he shot her before killing himself.

Latoya and Julious married in 2019 but were in the process of getting a divorce, police said. She had been living in an apartment with her own daughters.

Officials are now working to determine how long the two were dead before officers found them. No additional information has been released.