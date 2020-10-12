Man shot in ankle after argument escalates in downtown Dallas, police say

El Centro police arrested a second man after a foot chase and recovered a firearm, Dallas police said.

Police say a man was injured in a shooting in downtown Dallas Thursday after an argument between him and another man escalated.

The man was shot in the ankle, police said. No other information about his condition was released.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. near Elm and Market Streets, officials said.

A Dallas officer heard shots being fired and responded to the location, according to officials. El Centro police also responded to the scene and chased the suspect on foot.

El Centro officers arrested the man who had ran from the area and recovered a firearm, Dallas police said.

He is expected to be booked into Lew Sterrett. His identity has not been released.