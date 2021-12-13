Police searching for black truck with red rims after shooting in Uptown Dallas

The suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a black Ford F-250 with red rims after a person was shot Sunday night and taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. to the parking lot of the Turkey D.A.M. Restaurant at 2523 McKinney Ave. in Uptown Dallas.

According to police, the suspect and two victims were involved in an altercation that escalated when the suspect, who police said knew the victims, shot them. The suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.

The victims were taken to an area hospital.