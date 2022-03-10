x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man fatally shot at game room in southern Dallas, police say

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Laureland Road, off Interstate 35E.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot at a game room in southern Dallas early Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Laureland Road, off Interstate 35E.

Police responded and found two people at the scene, and one, a man, had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Most of the people who were at the game room left the location before police arrived, officers said. Police are still looking for a suspect.

The victim's name has not been released.

Related Articles

In Other News

Darius Fields sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of 13-year-old Shavon Randle