THE COLONY, Texas — One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday in The Colony, and the suspects fled from police, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 6000 block of Dooley Drive.

They noticed a car leaving the neighborhood that matched the suspect vehicle description, officials said.

Officers followed, and the car crashed near Highway 121 and Main Street shortly after. Three people jumped out of the car and started running away, police said.

One suspect was taken into police custody. The other two are still on the lam, police said.

The victim was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Also on WFAA: