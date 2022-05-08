Two injured after shooting overnight in Fort Worth's Cultural District, police say

Fort Worth police said officers heard the gunshots. According to them, witnesses saw a man shoot into a crowd before leaving the scene on foot.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police department said it is looking for a suspect that witnesses saw shooting into a crowd in the Cultural District early Sunday morning.

Officers say they heard the gunshots themselves and reported to the scene at Morton and Norwood streets near West 7th shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police said a witness described seeing a man shooting into a crowd before leaving the scene on foot. No description has been released.

Police said they found two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both victims to area hospitals. The victims are expected to recover, police said.