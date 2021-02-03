x
Police search for suspect after one person shot at DoubleTree Hotel near downtown Dallas

Officers found the shooting victim on the ninth floor of the hotel, police said. A suspect has not been located.
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at Market Center, officials say.

Around 4:40 p.m. officers responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Market Center Boulevard near downtown Dallas. 

One shooting victim was found on the ninth floor of the DoubleTree hotel and was transported from the scene to a local hospital, officials said. 

Dallas police said the hotel has been evacuated as they search for the shooting suspect.

At this time, the name of the victim has not been released. No other details were immediately available.

