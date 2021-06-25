Fort Worth police believe 2 brothers shot each other; 1 in critical condition

Officers responded to a shooting call early Friday morning.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Video above is from an earlier story.

An apparent family violence case between two brothers in Fort Worth early Friday morning left one man in critical condition, police said.

Fort Worth police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Diaz Avenue early the morning of June 25, just after midnight. When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a man laying on the ground with a gun next to him.

Police said the mother of the victim arrived on scene and said that both of her sons had been shot.

As of now, Fort Worth police said it believes the two brothers shot each other. One of them went to John Peter Smith Hospital (JPS), and police said at least one of them is in critical condition.

Gun Violence and Family Violence detectives were call to address this case.