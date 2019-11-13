A man previously convicted of sexual assault has been accused of rape at a Dallas nursing-rehabilitation facility.

Olander Grant, 59, was arrested Sunday at Brentwood Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, records show.

According to an arrest warrant, a 31-year-old woman said Grant raped her Sunday morning inside his room at the facility.

The victim told police that she yelled out for help during the assault and that Grant bit her, the warrant says.

A third person, identified by other residents and staff as Grant's friend, was inside the room at the time of the alleged assault, the warrant says. He told police "he had a different account of what happened" and that the woman grabbed Grant's penis.

But, according to the affidavit, the arresting officer said he believed the man was lying to cover up for his friend.

A witness later told investigators that she saw the woman leave Grant's room late Sunday morning in hysterics and with a "sense of urgency." She said the woman told her that Grant raped her and that they reported the assault to nurses.

Grant was convicted in a previous case of aggravated rape on Nov. 22, 1982, in Dallas County, records show. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to the warrant, Grant has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has an intellectual disability.

WFAA reached out to Brentwood Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation by phone and email for comment, but the facility's admission's voicemail inbox was full. As of late Wednesday afternoon, officials hadn't responded to the email.

