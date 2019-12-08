A loss prevention officer coerced a theft suspect into sex after threatening to have her arrested, and there may be more victims, Grapevine authorities say.

Alex Landry, 29, was arrested Thursday at his North Richland Hills apartment on a charge of sexual assault.

His arrest comes after a woman told police Landry raped her after he caught her stealing on May 6 at a Forever 21 inside Grapevine Mills, the same mall where he works as a loss prevention officer at Burlington Coat Factory.

The woman told police Landry took her to the loss prevention office inside the Burlington Coat Factory and took pictures of her with his phone. He then raped her after threatening to have her arrested, police say.

The woman reported the sexual assault on July 7.

After a search of Landry's phone, investigators found photos of other women taken inside the same office where the victim was raped, police say.

"Officers do not know the identities of these women but believe they could be additional victims," Grapevine police said in a written statement released Monday.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case or potential victims is asked to call Grapevine police at 817-410-3200 or 817-410-8127 after business hours.

