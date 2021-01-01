Security guard hurt in apartment complex shooting, Arlington police say

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Julia Hall at 817-459-5325.

A security guard was hurt in a shooting Thursday night at an Arlington apartment complex, police said.

An Arlington police officer had been reviewing security footage with the victim and another security guard in connection to a different shooting when they heard gunshots outside, police said.

They were inside the leasing office of the Las Lomas Apartments on the 800 block of Timberlake Drive at the time.

As they went outside, multiple rounds were fired in the direction of the officer and armed guards, according to police.

One of those rounds hit a guard and caused a minor injury, police said.

All three shot back towards the gunfire and saw the suspects flee the scene in a vehicle following the shooting, according to police. Officials do not believe at this time that the gunfire from the officer or guards hit anyone.

Patrol officers later detained three people who were nearby to figure out if they were involved at all and police said the scene was still active as of 3:30 a.m. Friday.