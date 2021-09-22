Second victim, 19, dies after Deep Ellum shooting, police say

An 18-year-old victim, Kenneth Walker, was also killed in the shooting, which happened early Sunday in the heart of Deep Ellum.

DALLAS — A second person has died in the shooting that also left four other people wounded in Deep Ellum over the weekend, police said.

The 19-year-old victim, who was in critical condition after the shooting, has died, police confirmed.

Officials identified him as Darryus Rice.

An 18-year-old victim, Kenneth Walker, was also killed in the shooting, which happened early Sunday in the heart of Deep Ellum.

Police said gunfire broke out shortly before 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Malcolm X Boulevard and Main Street.

Police officers working in the area heard gunshots and saw Lathaniel Pearson, 18, "pointing a gun," officials allege. They ordered him to drop it, which he did, but he then ran from officers before they caught up to him.

Gunshots continued to ring out in the area, though. Police said they believe multiple other people were firing weapons, but did not provide any additional suspect information.

Police said they aren't yet sure if any of the victims were injured by rounds Pearson fired, but they have arrested him on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as evading arrest.

A total of six people were shot in the incident, police said.

The four other victims, all women, were expected to survive their injuries. They were taken to a local hospital by first responders or in private cars. The women ranged in age from 15 to 30 years old.

Officials said they are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting, but did not provide additional information.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA Sunday the department is increasing security in the Deep Ellum area starting Sunday night.

“I’m not having it!!" Garcia wrote about the violence. "We are taking Deep Ellum back for our city. Zero Tolerance.”

Garcia said barricades are already in place at the following locations: