Second suspect arrested in deadly Arlington apartment shooting

Authorities have arrested a second person in connection with the shooting death of Robert Cooley III earlier this year.

On the morning of May 4, Arlington police said they found Cooley lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound near the 300 block of Bardin Greene Drive.

Several witnesses told police that the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Jones and Morris showed up at the apartment to “assault someone” after an argument on the phone.

Witnesses told police the two fled in a white Nissan Altima that had damage to the driver-side rear bumper. That same day, authorities located Kendell Jerrell Morris, 22, and David Paul Jones, 22, in Madisonville.

A state trooper attempted to stop the car but police said it fled from the officials. Once the vehicle was finally stopped authorities said they found an AR-15 rifle, according to the affidavit.

Officials arrested Jones and Morris for charges unrelated to the shooting.

On May 7, police obtained a search warrant and found a receipt inside the vehicle for a purchase of two 223 magazines on May 3.

A few days later, investigators also obtained cell phone records that showed Jones was within 2 miles of the location during the day of the shooting.

Detectives said during their investigation they reviewed surveillance video showing the two suspects buying the magazines.

Authorities also said forensic evidence showed Jones had used the gun to shoot Cooley.

On Sept. 30, officials issued an arrest warrant for Jones. The U.S. Marshals located Jones in the Houston area and took him into custody on Oct. 3.

According to police, Jones is currently being held at the Harris County Jail while awaiting extradition to Tarrant County.