Search warrant sheds new light on heartbreaking death of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee

The mother of the 3 boys found abandoned in an apartment with their brother’s remains said she didn’t report the death because she didn't want to go to jail.

HOUSTON — A search warrant obtained by KHOU 11 News paints a more detailed picture of the nightmare four young brothers endured in their west Harris County apartment.

After three surviving brothers were found abandoned in the apartment with their 8-year-old sibling’s remains, they told investigators what had happened behind closed doors.

Their mother, Gloria Williams, and her boyfriend, Brian Coulter remain jailed in connection with the death of Kendrick Lee.

According to the search warrant, the boys told them that Coulter beat little Kendrick to death last November. They said he and Williams argued about the incident and Williams cried when she realized Kendrick was dead the next day.

She told investigators she didn’t call police because she didn’t want to go to jail and didn’t want CPS to take her children, the warrant says.

Kendrick’s body was left in the bedroom and his siblings, ages 15, 10 and 7, say they were sometimes locked in the room with his skeletal remains. They say they were punched and kicked when Coulter got drunk.

The 10-year-old told them Coulter would “do the worst things ever” by wearing a square diamond ring with sharp points when he punched them. The boy said Coulter broke his jaw so he couldn't eat. He was malnourished when deputies rescued the boys.

Williams and Coulter moved out last March and left the boys alone in the apartment.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with KHOU 11 News, Williams said she would check on her children every couple of weeks.

Both remain behind bars at the Harris County Jail.