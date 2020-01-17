An investigation is underway after a Seagonville High School student was injured Thursday in an altercation involving several students, according to Dallas Independent School District officials.

Dallas ISD police were called to help break up the fight, the district said.

The injured student was transported from the scene to an area hospital. At this time, the student's condition is unknown, the district said.

The district said all of the students involved in the incident will face disciplinary consequences.

