A 28-year-old man has died after the scooter he was riding was struck Saturday night by an SUV near Lower Greenville.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of Matilda Street. Witnesses told police that a black GMC SUV struck the scooter, which two people were on, and then drove away, officials said.
The male scooter driver and a 25-year-old woman who was riding on the back were taken to the hospital. The man, who has not been publicly identified, died at the hospital, police said.
The woman was conscious and is expected to survive.
