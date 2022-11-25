SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday

Police said that during a physical altercation between two people, one person was shot. They called it an isolated incident.

SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday shoppers at Ingram Park Mall got more excitement than they bargained for and it was not because of the sales, but a shooting. It caused tense moments for shoppers locked inside JCPenny who were separated from loved ones.

San Antonio Police said two groups of people began fighting inside the mall. An officer could not say if the two groups knew each other. That altercation spilled out into the parking lot on the west side of the mall near a JCPenny door. That is when shots were fired about 6:10 p.m. Friday. An officer said a Hispanic woman was shot in the arm. She was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The west side door of JCPenny was locked for about an hour while police investigated. An officer said shoppers could get out of the mall through other doors.

Police said there is a suspect and described him as wearing gray sweatpants. A KENS 5 crew saw a man being arrested in the same area of the shooting, but police would not say if it was in connection with the shooting.

An officer said this was an isolated incident and holiday shoppers should not be concerned for their safety while at the mall.

No other information was immediately available. Police said they were working the scene.

This is a developing story.

