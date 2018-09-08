GALVESTON, Texas - A grand jury has indicted the teenager accused of opening fire at Santa Fe High School and killing ten people and injuring 13 others.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, was formally indicted by a Galveston grand jury on Thursday, according to his attorney, Nicholas Poehl.

Pagourtzis is accused of opening fire at Santa Fe High School on May 18 killing 8 students and 2 teachers - and injuring another 13 more people.

The formal charges are the same as the initial charges filed against Pagourtzis, Poehl said.

He is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault of a public servant.

Pagourtzis remains in the Galveston County Jail and is being held without bond.

A court hearing is expected in the near future, Poehl said.

Photos: Victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting
01 / 31
02 / 31
Shana Fisher
03 / 31
Angelique Ramirez was a student at Santa Fe High School. Her family says she was creative beyond belief and was a staple in her family.
04 / 31
Christian Riley Garcia
05 / 31
Christian Riley Garcia
06 / 31
Christian Riley Garcia was a student at Santa Fe High School.
07 / 31
Chris Stone
08 / 31
Chris Stone
09 / 31
Chris Stone, a junior at Santa Fe High School.
10 / 31
Sabika Sheikh, a foreign exchange student at Santa Fe High School.
11 / 31
Cynthia Tisdale (far right) was a full time sub at the school, according to a family member.
12 / 31
Jared Black
13 / 31
Kimberly Vaughan was a student at Santa Fe High School.
14 / 31
Kim Vaughan (left) with her mom Rhonda Hart (right). Hart said her daughter was in art class during the shooting.
15 / 31
Ann Perkins was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School.
16 / 31
Kyle McLeod
17 / 31
Cynthia Tisdale with her husband, William. Cynthia was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School.
18 / 31
A photo of Christian Garcia hangs on a cross at a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
19 / 31
A photo of Cynthia Tisdale hangs on a cross at a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
20 / 31
Flowers bearing the names of victims sit among items left at a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
21 / 31
Mourners visit a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
22 / 31
Crosses honor the 10 victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
23 / 31
Crosses honor the 10 victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
24 / 31
People sign a cross for Angelique Ramirez at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
25 / 31
Chaplins with Billy Graham's ministry sign crosses made by Greg Zanis for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting at the high school on May 21, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
26 / 31
Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
27 / 31
A cross for Shana Fisher is seen at a memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting at the high school on May 21, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
28 / 31
LEAGUE CITY , TX - MAY 20: Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. Last Friday, 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis entered the school with a shotgun and a pistol and opened fire, killing 10 people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
29 / 31
Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
30 / 31
Pictures of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting are displayed during a prayer vigil at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
31 / 31
Candles are lit at a prayer vigil to remember the victims from the Santa Fe High School shooting at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
© 2018 KHOU