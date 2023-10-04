Two small children and their mother shot, SAPD says; suspect in custody

Police said the children were just 1 and 2 years old. They believe the shooter was the woman's partner.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say three people – including a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old – were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an apparent domestic dispute resulted in violence Monday night.

The third victim is a 28-year-old woman believed to be their mother, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. The suspect, an unidentified 50-year-old man believed to be the woman's partner, was taken into custody in the area.

Police responded to the 500 block of Robinhood Place shortly after 7 p.m. and found the woman shot on the sidewalk upon arrival. At about 8:45 p.m., McManus said the three victims were "in surgery right now."

McManus said an 8-year-old and 11-year-old also inside the home were able to escape "by breaking windows at different parts of the house and exiting." They were believed to be physically unharmed.

He also called the situation "infuriating" given the county's efforts at curbing domestic violence.

"With all the resources and effort that we've put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things," McManus said. "It's just frustrating that these things continue to happen with the effort that we place on trying to prevent domestic violence and assisting the victims in the aftermath of a domestic violence incident.”

This is a developing story.

