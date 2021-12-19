San Antonio mom seeking closure in her son's murder 12 years later

17-year-old Paul Deleon was in a car with his siblings when police say an unknown suspect shot and killed him on December 19, 2009.

SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season tends to bring back some bad memories for a San Antonio mom. 12 years ago today, 17-year-old Paul Deleon was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when he was shot and killed.

A suspect has not been found.

Norma Rodriguez holds tightly onto memories of her son Paul. Etched into a blanket, pictures show Deleon through the years.

The 17-year old was a student at Highlands High School.

“Pauly had a good heart. He loved kids, I know he would’ve been a good father, a good husband. He was very caring of his momma,” Rodriguez said.

His final moments back in 2009 at the corner of Fair Avenue and New Braunfels Avenue on the south side.

Police say Deleon was riding in the car with his siblings when he was shot and killed.

Rodriguez was very emotional on the 12th year since her son was killed.

“I’m trying my hardest to even forgive that person [who killed him], you know? For myself and for my son so I can continue to live on the way I’m supposed to. I’m just not there yet, but I’m trying,” she said.

Years ago—police released a sketch of the suspected gunman who they believe left the area in a white Nissan Frontier.

Rodriguez says she hasn’t heard from the San Antonio Police Department recently. She says the detective handling the case retired—but she hasn’t lost hope.

“Maybe there’s a new set of eyes and maybe somebody will find something or look into something that they didn’t see before,” she said.

The community has supported Rodriguez and her family for years since her teenaged son’s death.

“He had a good head on his shoulders, you know? I just feel angry, but I don’t want to get the best of me because I want to live for my son in good memory,” she said.

The one thing she wants is closure for her child.