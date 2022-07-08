Infant pronounced dead in hospital; father in custody after standoff, Rowlett police say

After the father stopped talking to police, they say they got into the family's garage and found the child. WFAA confirmed that the infant was eight months old.

ROWLETT, Texas — Police say a man is facing multiple felony charges after an hours-long standoff and the death of his young son.

According to Rowlett police, they dispatched officers to a home on Silver Springs Way at about 7 p.m. Friday. They said a woman called about her husband who was behaving strangely. She was also worried about their infant that he was taking care of.

Officers were able to make brief contact with the father, but he quickly stopped communicating, officials said.

Later on, police said officers were able to open the garage where they found a child unresponsive in a vehicle. Officers performed CPR and the infant was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials confirmed with WFAA that he was eight months old. There's no information on the cause of his death.

After finding the child, police got information from the suspect's wife indicating that he had a handgun. So they established a perimeter around the home and evacuated residents that were nearby.

Rowlett police said they tried to communicate with the suspect multiple times in many ways for several hours, but he refused each attempt.

According to the police department, officers deployed "gas irritants" into the home in an attempt to get the suspect out peacefully. The department's SWAT unit also used their drone and robot -- each one with a camera system -- to go in the house and determine the suspect's status.

They said neither of those ideas were successful.

The SWAT team got into the residence at about 2 a.m. Saturday and took the man into protective custody.

The suspect was hospitalized for his injuries and is currently detained. Three members of the SWAT team were also treated for their injuries and were later released.

WFAA has learned that the suspect has been charged with one count of injury to a child causing seriously bodily injury, and three counts of assaulting an officer.