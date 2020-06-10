Rowlett man accused of killing mother of his daughter after 'contentious' custody battle, police say

He is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting the mother of his 1-year-old daughter as she arrived for work Friday, Carrollton police said Monday.

A 33-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting the mother of his 1-year-old daughter as she arrived for work Friday, Carrollton police said Monday.

Andrew Charles Beard of Rowlett faces a murder charge in the death of 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett. He is being held at the Carrollton City Jail and his bond has not been set yet. He surrendered to police on Monday.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, Burkett was arriving at her workplace in the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive in Carrollton when Beard repeatedly stabbed her and shot her, police said.

Detectives say that Beard and Burkett were involved in a contentious custody battle.