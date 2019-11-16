LIVINGSTON, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed a stay of his execution.

You may be wondering, "What does a stay of execution mean?" In simple terms, a stay of execution means that a court has ruled to temporarily suspend a person's execution.

Reed was convicted more than 20 years ago of raping and murdering a 19-year-old girl named Stacey Stites on May 29, 1998. He was given the death sentence and was previously scheduled to be executed on Nov. 20.

RELATED: Rodney Reed: His fight for a new trial and why prosecutors say he's guilty

His case now must go back to Bastrop County, where a district judge will review the claims that have been put forth by Reed, his defense team and the Innocence Project. After that, the trial court judge will make what the legal system calls "findings of fact" or "conclusions of law" before the case goes back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which ultimately has the final say in Reed's case.

KVUE recently launched Texas Crime Files, a new podcast series that examines some of the most fascinating criminal cases in a state known for its heroes and villains. Season one looks into the controversial case against Reed ahead of his execution. Listen here.

WATCH: KVUE Crime Files: The Case of Rodney Reed

