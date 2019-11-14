Rodney Reed: His fight for a new trial and why prosecutors say he's guilty

From the beginning, Rodney Reed has denied any involvement in Stacey Stites' death. His family has fought by his side the entire time. Texas representatives and senators on both sides of the aisle have urged the governor to grant a reprieve. The European Union has joined the call, and so have celebrities such as Dr. Phil, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Rihanna, T.I. and Meek Mill.

"I want to do all that I can do, all that I can do, because I know my brother is innocent,” said Rodney Reed’s brother, Rodrick Reed. “All we're asking people is to just look at the evidence. Look at the truth. If you don't believe Rodney is totally innocent, there's enough out there to cast doubt, and that is enough for a new trial."

A petition to free Rodney Reed has reached millions of signatures.

Rodney Reed’s supporters believe Stacey Stites' fiancé, Fennell, is her true killer. They point to holes in the investigation, such as the fact that police didn’t search Fennell’s apartment that he shared with Stacey Stites. They are also quick to point out Fennell’s arrest 11 years after Stacey Stites' death.

In 2007, Fennell pled guilty to kidnapping and improper sexual activity with a person in his custody while he was an officer with the Georgetown Police Department. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman involved in a domestic dispute he responded to as an officer.

Fennell served nearly 10 years.

Fennell and his lawyers have continued to deny any involvement in Stacey Stites' death, noting his DNA wasn’t found anywhere in or around her body at the scene.

According to an affidavit provided by KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman, inmate Arthur Snow Jr., who was serving a sentence for forgery, had a prison yard conversation with Fennell around 2010. The sworn affidavit was submitted on Rodney Reed's behalf in 2019.

“He was talking about his fiancé with a lot of hatred and anger,” the three-page affidavit said. “Jimmy said his fiancé had been sleeping around with a black man behind his back. By the way Jimmy spoke about this experience, I could tell that it deeply angered him.”

Snow said Fennell confidently confessed he “had to kill her” in response.

Several other new witnesses have also come forward supporting Rodney Reed's claim that he was having an affair with Stacey Stites.

The four most recent witnesses include:

Rebecca Peoples, who said she and Stacey Stites would talk when they worked together at H-E-B about how she was afraid of her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, and that she was "having an affair with a black man."

Richard Derleth, a former Bastrop County Sheriff's deputy, who said H-E-B employees told him in 1996 that they would warn Stacey Stites if her fiancé arrived at the store, allowing her to hide because she feared he would begin arguing with her in public.

Brent and Vicki Sappington, who said Brent’s late father lived directly below the Giddings, Texas, apartment shared by Stacey Stites and Fennell. The father said he often overheard them arguing and believed Fennell was physically abusive.



"We're really just trying to get these witnesses in front of a judge, in front of a jury, and let's sort it all out and let's find out what really happened here before we execute the wrong guy,” said Benjet.

The state said the witnesses are not credible.

“These supposed witnesses have delayed coming forward for more than two decades,” the attorney general prosecutor’s office told KVUE. “In some cases, they have even provided contrary statements to police in the past. Given these contradictions and many years of delay, these witnesses are neither reliable nor credible when they are providing only hearsay accounts that are not believable, verifiable or corroborated. Most importantly, even if true, none of the allegations made by these witnesses truly contradict the overwhelming physical evidence that Rodney Reed was, in fact, the perpetrator of this vicious crime, nor do they offer any credible evidence that someone else did commit it.”

Stacey Stites' sister, Oliver, said it should also be noted that Stacey Stites' employer at the time of her death, H-E-B, offered a $50,000 reward for information after her death, and no one came forward.

In particular, she points out Peoples, Stacey’s former co-worker, who was 16 at the time of Stacey Stites' death, began claiming several years ago that Stacey Stites confessed to her over a lunch break that she was cheating on her fiancé with Rodney Reed.

"Had that person come out that first year when there was a reward offered, when it was publicized well within the town – it's a small town, it's not like this wasn't the talk of the town – I probably would give her more credit,” Oliver said. “But to come out 20 years later and all of a sudden you remember?”

Another big question mark for some in the case against Rodney Reed is the murder weapon: Stacey Stites' own belt.

While it was forensically tested on the scene, it was never tested for DNA. The prosecution points out DNA testing was not as advanced in 1996 as it is now.

Rodney Reed’s lawyers have continued to push for further DNA testing of the murder weapon, and each request has been denied.

The Texas Court of Appeals rejected Rodney Reed’s appeal for court-ordered DNA testing in 2017. Then in 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Reed’s request to review the Texas court’s ruling.

The issue is cross-contamination.

The photo below shows her belt sitting in a box full of other evidence from the scene – such as Stacey Stites' clothes – without any separation. It was also handled by numerous people, the prosecution points out, including the jurors, the lawyers at the trial and court personnel.

Stacey's belt was used to kill her. During court proceedings, her belt sat in a box along with other pieces of evidence.

"Since all testing had been completed, people handled it without gloves and that was, again, consistent with the standards of the day,” Tanner, the Texas attorney general prosecutor who tried Rodney Reed’s case, said.

Despite the cross-contamination, Rodney Reed’s lawyers still use the belt to argue an unfair case against Rodney Reed, arguing it could have the killer’s DNA on it.

"The state has fought for years to prevent us from testing the one item that really could determine who committed this crime, and that's the belt that was used to strangle Stacey Stites,” Benjet with the Innocence Project said.

The medical examiner’s original estimate of Stacey Stites' time of death was around 3 a.m. That would put her death after the time she was assumed to have left her apartment to head to work. He testified in Reed's trial, confirming this was his estimate of Stacey Stites' time of death.

But over the years, Rodney Reed’s lawyers have called experts to refute that time of death estimate. Several of them have testified that they believe her time of death was before midnight, based on lividity they have observed in photos and videos of Stacey Stites' body.

One of these experts, Michael Baden, testified in a 2017 hearing for Reed that he believed Stacey Stites' was dead before midnight, based on reports from the crime scene, photos and videos He also said he didn't believe Stacey Stites was sexually assaulted before her death, as the original investigators concluded.

However, the Texas Assistant Attorney General Matthew Ottoway said on cross-examination, that there wasn't an official measure of Stacey Stites' lividity, rigor mortis or body temperature at the crime scene. Ottoway also pointed out that Baden reviewed dated, grainy photos and videos, not the actual body.

The appeals court denied Rodney Reed's appeal for relief following that 2017 hearing in Bastrop County.

