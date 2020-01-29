ROCKWALL, Texas — Rockwall police are asking for the public’s help in its investigation into a suspected armed robbery.

Around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Rockwall police responded to an armed robbery call at a Walgreens located near the 2900 block of Ridge Road.

The pharmacist working at the time of the incident told authorities that the suspect jumped over the counter, pulled out a weapon and demanded medication from the shelves, police said.

According to police, once the suspect received the medication, he left the store in a dark-colored SUV.

The suspect is described as being a black male who is about 6 feet tall.

Detectives say he was wearing a Dallas Cowboys T-shirt, grey-colored sweatshirt, light-colored blue jeans, tennis shoes and a white ball cap during the time of the alleged robbery.

Suspected armed robber

Rockwall police

Investigators say he was also wearing a large gold chain around his neck and had a gold tooth at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Rockwall police at 972-772-6781.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Rockwall County Crimestoppers at 972-771-8477.

More on WFAA: