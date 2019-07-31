Rockwall police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of fraud.

The suspect is accused of using information from multiple stolen credit cards throughout Dallas, police said.

The police department shared photos of the man on its Facebook page and is hoping the public will be able to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked contact Rockwall police at 972-772-7716.

Rockwall County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 for information leading up to the man’s arrest. Anonymous tips can be made by texting “Rockwall” and any other additional information to 274637.

Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 972-771-8477.

