Rockwall police are asking for possible victims to come forward after hidden camera found in restaurant bathroom

Police said the suspect recorded multiple women in The Fatted Calf women's restroom from Nov. 13 to Nov. 23.

ROCKWALL, Texas — The Rockwall Police Department is asking for possible victims to come forward after a suspect was arrested Tuesday for placing a hidden camera in a restaurant bathroom.

Rockwall police said a covert camera was found inside the women’s restroom at The Fatted Calf restaurant located at 112 E. Rusk. After examining the device, police discovered multiple women had been recorded inside the restroom without their knowledge.

Police said the suspect was identified and arrested, but their name isn’t being released at this time.

Police are asking anyone who remembers using the restroom between the dates of Nov. 13 and Nov. 23 to contact Detective Phillip Young at 972-772-6781 or Detective Steven Nagy 972-772-6728.