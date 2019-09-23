FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was stabbed multiple times by the two suspects robbing him early Monday.

The attack took place around 1:20 a.m. in the 500 block of east Lowden Street, according to Fort Worth police.

That victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition, police say.

Fort Worth PD says they have limited information about the suspects at this time.

Their investigation is ongoing.

