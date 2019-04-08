Two men have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Dallas man.
Grand Prairie police say Jesse Martinez, 18 and Philip Baldenegro, 19 robbed and injured two men Saturday afternoon.
Police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the 300 block of Northeast 5th Street.
Carlos Arajeni-Arriaza Morillo, 24 and Cristian Lobos, 18 were injured while fighting back during the robbery, according to officials.
The suspects fled the area, but Grand Prairie police were able to track them down and take them into custody.
Police say Morillo from Dallas, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Lobos suffered minor injuries.
Baldenegro and Martinez are charged with aggravated battery and capital murder.
